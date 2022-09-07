Port of Galveston and Waze Partner to Improve Traffic Conditions

The Port of Galveston is partnering with navigation app Waze to decrease traffic congestion and make better-informed planning decisions with real-time traffic and roadway data, according to a press release.

The free, two-way data share agreement will give port officials real-time data collected directly from Waze users. The port will provide Waze with real-time construction and road closure data, which will help Waze users plan the most efficient routes.

“We are always looking for opportunities to improve traffic flow in and around the port, especially our cruise terminals, which host more than 1 million passengers a year,” said Rodger Rees, port director and CEO. “The partnership with Waze gives us a great tool to enhance our traffic plans and our clean air initiatives to benefit port users and island residents.”

Waze users will have access to current road construction, hazard and closure information. The port will be able to give cruise passengers and ground transportation providers the best routes to specific terminals to minimize traffic congestion.

As a Waze partner, the port will be able to edit Waze maps to add roads and other relevant information. This is especially important as the port completes phases of its new internal roadway and opens its third cruise terminal at Pier 10 in November, Rees said.

Waze also supports the port’s vision to be a Smart Cruise Port by using technology to enhance the debarkation and embarkation processes for cruise passengers. Reducing travel and idling times also contributes to the port’s environmental goals as a Green Marine-certified port.

In 2022, the port expects 330 cruise ship sailings, with more passengers and ships forecast next year. Cargo transports, ship supplies and other port-related activities also generate traffic in and around the port.

Port Mobility Director Julio De Leon sad, “We're thrilled to partner with Waze to gain a deeper understanding of real-time conditions. The context Waze gives us in terms of what’s happening and why traffic conditions are being affected in near real-time is invaluable to our traffic planning program as we prepare for growth in our cruise and cargo sectors.”