Port Everglades Names New Chief Harbormaster Christopher Marchant

Port Everglades has promoted Christopher (Chris) Marchant to the role of Chief Harbormaster, guiding maritime services for Broward County's multi-faceted 2,190-acre seaport.

Marchant has served as Assistant Harbormaster for Port Everglades since August 2021 and as Duty Harbormaster from May 2010. He was also a linehandler with Port Everglades for four years.

"Chris is a prime example of how we recognize talent from within the organization, which preserves valuable institutional knowledge and helps us deliver high quality services to our customers in the cruise, cargo and energy sectors," said Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniels.

Marchant earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University.