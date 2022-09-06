Carnival Splendor Sets Sail on Repositioning Voyage to Australia

After completing its summer schedule in Alaska, the Carnival Splendor is kicking off a repositioning cruise to Australia today.

Sailing from Seattle, the 2008-built vessel is offering a 23-night transpacific cruise that sails to six different destinations in Hawaii and Fiji before arriving in Sydney in late September.

The arrival will mark Carnival’s return to the Australia after a two-and-a-half-year gap. On October 1, the Splendor is set to resume its local operations in the country.

Sailing from Sydney on a year-round basis, the vessel will offer varied itineraries that include destinations in Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific and more.

For its first cruise, the ship will offer a four-night domestic voyage. In addition to two sea days, the cruise includes a 12-hour visit to Tangalooma, in the Moreton Island.

Other destinations set to be visited by the vessel in 2022 include Cairns, Airlie Beach, Hobart, Willis Island, Melbourne and more.

The Carnival Splendor originally entered service in 2008 and is the only integrant of Carnival’s Splendor Class.

With a host of public areas and features, the 3,000-guest vessel is equipped with one of the largest spas of the fleet. The 21,000-square-foot Cloud 9 health and fitness center offers several facilities, including a thermal suite and a hydrotherapy pool.

The Splendor is also highlighted by its family-friendly features that include a water spray park on Lido Deck, along with a two-level 5,500-square-foot children’s play area and a teen club featuring a dance floor, DJ and high-tech sound and lighting system.

Before first arriving in Australia in 2019, the 113,300-ton vessel was subjected to a major refit that saw the addition of Carnival’s Fun Ship 2.0 features, including new dining options and new bars such as the RedFrog Pub, the Alchemy Bar and Guy’s Burger Joint.

In addition to the Splendor, Carnival is also operating a second cruise ship in Australia this year.

Arriving in the country in November, the Carnival Luminosa will spend its inaugural season in the region, offering two- to 11-night cruises departing from Brisbane.