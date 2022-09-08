Gemini Completes 30 Years in Service with New Livery

Completing 30 years of service in 2022, the Gemini received a new livery in August.

Now sporting a blue hull and a striped superstructure, the 20,000-ton vessel is presently in service in the Eastern Mediterranean for Miray Cruises.

After signing a multi-year deal to charter the ship, the Turkey-based operator decided to launch its own cruise operation.

Homeporting in Cesme, Turkey, the Gemini launched operations for the company last May.

The 960-guest ship is offering three- and four-night cruises to Greece until the end of October. The schedule includes calls in Mykonos, Santorini, Rhodes and Piraeus.

The ship was originally operated by Crown Cruise Line and debuted in 1992.

As the Crown Jewel, it entered regular service in September of that year, with a series of Canada and New England cruises departing from New York City.

Continuing its inaugural season, the Jewel offered Panama Canal cruises in October and November before kicking off its first season in the Caribbean.

Based in Palm Beach for the winter, the ship sailed a series of seven-night itineraries to popular ports including Martinique and St. Barts.

Built in Spain by the Union Navale de Levante shipyard, the Jewel was considered the biggest cruise ship ever constructed in the European country at the time.

Soon after being delivered in July 1992, the vessel was used as a floating hotel during the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona while on charter to beverage companies.

In a unique twist, the ship was used as a floating accommodation again during a major sports event again two decades later.

Docked in the Albert Docks, it housed security staff during the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

During its 30-year career, the ship also sailed for Cunard, Star Cruises, Quail Cruises, Happy Cruises, Vision Cruceros, Celestyal Cruises and more.