Additional Ship to Increase MSC Cruises’ Capacity in Brazilian Market by 30%

After updating its deployment for the next winter, MSC Cruises is dedicating an additional ship to the Brazilian market during the 2022-2023 season.

The MSC Preziosa will be joining the MSC Seashore, the MSC Seaview, the MSC Fantasia and the MSC Armonia.

The 3,500-guest ship will offer a total of 22 cruises departing from the Port of Santos between December and April, increasing company capacity by an estimated 30 percent.

“Thanks to the growing demand in Brazil and MSC’s leadership position, we saw an opportunity to position an additional ship in the market for the local summer,” explained Adrian Ursilli, MSC Cruises Brazil General Manager.

According to Ursilli, the Preziosa will sail a unique selection of itineraries that was designed to complement the schedule of the company’s previously announced local program.

“We’ll be offering varied cruises, putting this ship where we understood there was an opportunity and a demand that wasn’t being answered,” he said.

Ranging from three to eight nights, the itineraries will visit Argentina and Uruguay, in addition to several Brazilian ports such as Salvador, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Belo and Búzios.

The vessel will depart from Santos mainly on weekdays, avoiding days in which other cruise ships are also operating in the port.

“This way we can assure a smoother operation,” he said

“This was already going to be the biggest MSC season, now it will be the biggest of the biggest. In fact, it will be the biggest season in the history of cruising in Brazil,” Ursilli said, noting the company expects to have a 65 percent market share locally.