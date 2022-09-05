Luminosa Completes Final Cruise for Costa Ahead of Joining Carnival’s Fleet

The Costa Luminosa returned to Trieste on Sunday Sept. 4 to wrap up its Costa Cruises’ sailing career.

Leaving the fleet of the Italian cruise line after 13 years of service, the 2,260-guest ship just completed a farewell cruise that sailed to the Eastern Mediterranean and the Adriatic.

The seven-night itinerary was part of the ship’s summer program in the region and featured visit to ports in Croatia, Montenegro, Greece and Italy.

Set to enter service for Carnival Cruise Line in November, the 2009-built vessel will now start a transitioning period ahead of debuting with a winter season in Australia.

While being prepared for the new phase of its career, the ship will undergo a drydock to be renamed Carnival Luminosa and receive Carnival’s red, white and blue livery.

The Luminosa will also be adapted to offer most of the U.S.-based company’s signature experiences and spaces such as Playlist Productions, The Punchliner Comedy Club, Limelight Lounge, Piano Bar 88, Alchemy Bar and RedFrog Rum Bar.

In line with the offerings of other Carnival ships, several dining venues will also be created onboard, including Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Chef’s Table and Bonsai Sushi Express.

For its exterior space, the Luminosa will see one of its pool decks being transformed into Carnival’s Serenity Adult-Only Retreat.

The ship’s spa, meanwhile, will be transformed into the company’s traditional Cloud 9 – which will also offer a dedicated stateroom category.

Once ready, the Carnival Luminosa will welcome its first guests in Brisbane, Australia.

Spending its inaugural season Down Under, the ship will offer varied cruises in the region, with itineraries visiting New Zealand, the Great Barrier Reef and the South Pacific.

In May, the vessel arrives in the United States for its first season in Alaska.

Based in Seattle, the Luminosa will sail 17 seven-day sailings as well as six- and eight-day cruises to port favorites such as Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, and the scenic cruising of Tracy Arm Fjord.