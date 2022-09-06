Carnival Celebration Adds Signature Cocktails with Local Suppliers

Carnival Cruise Line is celebrating the launch of the Carnival Celebration by releasing a preliminary list of signature cocktails in partnership with Miami suppliers, according to a press release.

Carnival Celebration will set sail this fall to celebrate the company's 50th anniversary in PortMiami. Aside from its architectural styling, the ship will incorporate themes from its homeport into its food and beverage cocktails, and Bar 820 will feature several Miami-inspired drinks, according to Carnival.

“Miami is a rich source of inspiration for drinks, and we tapped into the city’s flavors well with what we’ve developed for Bar 820. Many of the drinks we’ll serve on this ship are the product of collaboration with brilliant partners that share our hometown and our love of fun,” said Edward Allen, vice president of beverage operations, Carnival.

Carnival's beverage team created special martinis to honor the cruise line's Miami roots, which were unveiled for the first time at Tropical Distillers near downtown Miami. Tropical Distillers will supply JF Haden's Mango Liqueur to Carnival for use in the Mango 305, one of the new ship's exclusive cocktails.

The beverage team debuted the Mango 305, Flamingo, and Key Lime Pie cocktails at Tropical Distiller's new storefront this week, with more cocktails to be unveiled before the ship's maiden voyage.

In addition, the company collaborated with local partners Magic City Garnish and Filthy Foods to source the garnishes that will be used on each cocktail. Carnival's brew team is also joining forces with M.I.A. Beer Company on a collaborative beer as well as the brewery's Miami Weiss beer.