SeaDream Yacht Club Lifts COVID Restrictions

SeaDream Yacht Club will no longer require proof of vaccination status or testing before and during sailings, according to a press release.

“We believe these updated protocols will not only make the guest experience easier and more comfortable—providing optimal travel flexibility for our valued guests—they will also usher in a new season that redefines travel by yacht through the Mediterranean and Caribbean,” commented Andreas Brynestad, president, SeaDream.

All SeaDream crew members are fully vaccinated and boosted in order to provide the best solutions for guest safety, and the company encourages guests aged 12 and over to be fully vaccinated, according to a statement.

The crew across the company's fleet will continue to adhere to hygiene protocols While providing services to guests and will continue to follow the COVID-19 Mitigation Member Principles of the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

However, because certain governments in the Mediterranean and Caribbean have protocols requiring proof of vaccination status and/or testing, the company advises all guests to check with their local government resources, airlines, and destination countries for the most relevant travel and entry requirements.