Viking Mississippi Debuts on the Mississippi River

The new Viking Mississippi is officially entering service in St. Paul. Marking Viking’s debut in U.S. domestic waters, the purpose-built vessel will now offer five different itineraries on the Lower and Upper Mississippi River.

For its maiden voyage, the 386-guest ship is sailing the “America’s Heartland” voyage. Cruising for seven nights, the one-way cruise sails between St. Paul and St. Louis, visiting seven destinations in four different states: Missouri, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Cruising through the Upper Mississippi, the itinerary includes stops at Hannibal, Burlington, Quad Cities, Dubuque, La Crosse and Red Wing.

Through December, the U.S.-flagged vessel is also offering other itineraries in the region, in addition to voyages on the Lower Mississippi. One of the itineraries that visit the Southern part of the river is the “Heart of the Delta.”

A seven-night voyage, it links New Orleans and Memphis, with stops in five different destinations across the states of Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi. Focusing on historic and cultural discovery, the cruise visits Darrow, Baton Rouge, St. Francisville, Natchez and Vicksburg.

Built at the Edison Chouest Offshore’s LaShip shipyard in Louisiana, the Viking Mississippi is Viking’s first U.S.-built cruise ship.

Especially designed to cruise on the Mississippi River, the 10,000-ton vessel is also the biggest and most modern currently sailing on the region according to the brand.

Bringing Viking’s Scandinavian design and features to North America, it was built with a special set of public areas that includes restaurants, lounges, a pool deck and more.

Hosting 386 guests in 193 all-outside staterooms, the vessel also offers a unique enrichment program that include performances to represent the music of the region, such as New Orleans Jazz, Delta Blues and the Wisconsin Polka.

Passengers will also enjoy guest lectures about the destination’s art, architecture, history, culture, natural world and more.