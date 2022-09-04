Emerald Cruises Expands with Over 50 Excursions Across Sailings

Emerald Cruises is expanding its EmeraldACTIVE initiative across 50 sailings in its collection, according to a press release.

The cruise line aims to help guests stay in shape during cruising and has introduced several new offerings, including land, sea, and river activities.

Emerald Cruises' river ships in Europe and Southeast Asia offer over 40 different EmeraldACTIVE tour options, including guided hikes, bike and kayak tours. Hiking tours on European rivers include a guided hike along the Côtes du Rhône and an active trek to Dürnstein Castle, while cyclists can participate in a 23-mile bike tour through the Wachau Valley, according to Emerald Cruises.

All of Emerald Cruises’ river ships in Europe feature a dedicated activity manager and wellness coach to assist guests and offer onboard group fitness programs. When available, guests can use the bicycle fleet, and the activity manager can assist them in planning a route.

The company offers a variety of complimentary excursions in Port Ecole, Italy, and Kusadasi, Turkey across its list of sailings. DiscoverMORE tours, which include sightseeing kayak tours around the Greek islands, river tubing in Sicily, and a guided hike from Portofino to San Fruttuoso, Italy, are also available for an additional fee.

Guests can also keep active at the sea since an onboard wellness coach will host yoga and pilates classes on the observation deck when the weather permits, and travelers can get in a workout or body treatment at the Elements Spa.

Additionally, guests on the Emerald Azzurra can get active on the ship's marina platform by using the standup paddleboards, inflatable kayaks, snorkel gear, and aqua trampoline, while the ship also sails with a fleet of GoCycle electric-assist bikes.