Portland Port to Invest £26 Million in Berth Improvement

The Port of Portland is undertaking its largest improvement project to date with an investment of £26 million in berth development, according to a press release.

The key upgrade in this project will be the removal of the existing deep-water berth and its replacement with a new, extended one. The work will also include a 74-meter extension to the solid quay face of the outer coaling pier. The development work will allow the port to accommodate cruise ships up to 350 meters long.

Furthermore, the outer coaling pier will be expanded to create a 250-meter solid berth face with an 11-meter water depth alongside. The project will add 16,000 square meters of quayside space in total, according to a statement by the port.

“This is a key investment for the port and demonstrates our commitment to the continued development of our infrastructure. The project has taken a lot of time and planning to take it from its initial conception through to implementation. There is still a lot of work to be done before the project is complete, however the outcome will be a milestone for the port and its future,” commented Alex Hayes, landside general manager, Portland Port.

Knights Brown is the managing contractor of the berth improvement project, while Ramboll serves as the principal designer and Red 7 Marine has been awarded the piling works. Barrett Electrical, D&M Groundworks, ESG Trading, Pipefix, and Quest Marine are among the local contractors involved in the project.

As the port further informed, preparatory work has already begun, and when completed, the development will have used 380,000 tons of locally sourced infill material and 4,800 tons of steel. The piling work is scheduled to begin in early October, with the outer coaling pier and deep water berth fully operational by May 1, 2023.

“This development will provide a major and significant enhancement to the port’s capabilities. The new facilities will enable Portland Port to keep pace with the increasing demands from our existing cruise and cargo customers whilst offering the opportunity for future growth. The size of vessels calling at Portland over the last number of years has continued to grow and this investment will enable our business to keep ahead of this trend,” stated Ian McQuade, commercial general manager, Portland Port.