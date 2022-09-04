Tarragona

Princess Cruises Launches The Love Boat Sale

Princess Cruises Love Boat Sale

Princess Cruises has introduced its The Love Boat Sale, effective through October 31, 2022, for cruises to Mexico, the Caribbean, Alaska, and Europe, among others, according to a press release.

The company is offering special fares for their 2023 cruises, which also include sailings to the California Coast, Hawaii, the Panama Canal, and Canada/New England. Guests who complete their booking during the sale will receive a $765 value, as well as a $100 shore excursion credit, according to Princess Cruises.

In addition, guests who take advantage of the offer with Princess Plus, a cruise fare that includes extras such as drinks, Wi-Fi, and crew appreciation, or Princess Premier, which contains everything in Princess Plus plus multi-device Wi-Fi, specialty dining, a photo package, and other rewards, will receive an extra $100 shore excursion credit per person. It should also be noted that the Love Boat offer is available to US, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Bermuda residents 21 years of age and older.

The deal commemorates the cruise line's connection with "The Love Boat” series, in which Princess Cruise vessels served as backdrops, as well as the upcoming "The Real Love Boat”. The reality adventure show will premiere on CBS on October 5 and will be hosted by Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell. "The Real Love Boat" is also set aboard Princess’ Regal Princess, as it sails through the Mediterranean.

Ports of Spain

Fincantieri

Seatrade Malaga

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report