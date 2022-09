Here Are Norwegian Cruise Line’s Homeports For 2023

With new ships, the Norwegian Cruise Line reaching more destinations and more homeports than ever, with the Norwegian Prima entering service this September and the new Norwegian Viva set to follow next year.

Here's a look at the company's planned homeports and their ships for 2023:

Miami, Florida

Ships:

- Norwegian Bliss (January and February);

- Norwegian Encore (January to April/November and December);

- Norwegian Pearl (January to March/November and December);

- Norwegian Sky (January to August/October to December)

- Norwegian Joy (March and April/October to December);

- Norwegian Escape (April to August);

- Norwegian Gem (November and December);

- Norwegian Viva (December).

New York City, New York

Ships:

- Norwegian Gem (January to April);

- Norwegian Getaway (January to April/November and December);

- Norwegian Prima (April and May);

- Norwegian Joy (May to October);

- Norwegian Escape (August to November).

Seattle, Washington

Ships:

- Norwegian Bliss (April to October);

- Norwegian Encore (May to October);

- Norwegian Sun (May to October).

Port Canaveral, Florida

Ships:

- Norwegian Escape (January to April/November and December);

- Norwegian Prima (January to March);

- Norwegian Getaway (April and May).

Los Angeles, California

Ships:

- Norwegian Bliss (January, March and April/October to December);

- Norwegian Joy (January and February).

Honolulu, Hawaii

Ships:

- Pride of America (Year-Round);

- Norwegian Spirit (April/September to November).

Tampa, Florida

Ships:

- Norwegian Dawn (January to April);

- Norwegian Jade (November and December).

Seward, Alaska

Ships:

- Norwegian Jewel (May to September);

- Norwegian Spirit (May to August).

New Orleans, Louisiana

Ships:

- Norwegian Breakaway (January to April/November and December).

San Diego, California

Ships:

- Norwegian Jewel (January and April).

Boston, Massachusetts

Ships:

- Norwegian Pearl (March to October).

Baltimore, Maryland

Ships:

- Norwegian Sky (September and October).

Galveston, Texas

Ships:

- Norwegian Prima (November and December).

Caribbean, South and Central America

Ships:

- Norwegian Epic: San Juan (January to April);

- Norwegian Star: Buenos Aires, San Antonio and Rio de Janeiro (January to March/November and December);

- Norwegian Jewel: Panama City (January to March).

- Norwegian Viva: San Juan (December).

Canada

Ships:

- Norwegian Jewel: Vancouver (May to September);

- Norwegian Spirit: Vancouver (May to August);

- Norwegian Joy: Quebec City (September and October);

- Norwegian Pearl: Quebec City (September and October);

- Norwegian Sky: Quebec City (September and October).

Europe

Ships:

- Norwegian Sun: Málaga, Lisbon and Tenerife (January to March)

- Norwegian Jade: Piraeus (March to October);

- Norwegian Gem: Civitavecchia, Trieste, Ravenna and Piraeus (April to August);

- Norwegian Star: Barcelona, Trieste, Lisbon, Southampton, Reykjavik and Tromso (April to September)

- Norwegian Breakaway: Civitavecchia (May to November);

- Norwegian Dawn: Southampton, Copenhagen and Stockholm (May to September);

- Norwegian Epic: Barcelona, Civitavecchia, Trieste, Marseille, Haifa and Lisbon (May to December);

- Norwegian Getaway: TBD (June to October);

- Norwegian Prima: Southampton and Reykjavik (June to September);

- Norwegian Viva: Civitavecchia, Trieste, Piraeus and Lisbon (August to November).

Africa and Asia

Ships:

- Norwegian Jade: Cape Town and Dubai (January and February);

- Norwegian Jewel: Tokyo, Keelung, Singapore, Laem Chabang and more (October to December).

Australia and South Pacific

Ships:

- Norwegian Spirit: Auckland, Sydney and Papeete (January to April/September to December).