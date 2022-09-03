5 Unique Itineraries From American Cruise Liens

With a growing fleet of U.S.-flagged coastal ships and riverboats, American Cruise Lines offers a unique selection of stateside itineraries.

As three more vessels are entering service through the end of 2023, the brand will also launching new cruises, such as the San Francisco Bay voyage, which takes guests to unusual cruise destinations in California.

Cruise Industry News looked at ACL’s deployment to find five of the most unique voyages:

Ship: American Jazz

Date: Four departures in February and March 2023

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: San Francisco, California

Itinerary: San Francisco Bay sailing through the Sacramento, San Joaquin and Napa rivers

Starting in 2023, American Cruise Lines is offering a unique cultural cruise in Northern California. Exploring local rivers, the 175-guest American Jazz sails to Sacramento, Napa, Stockton and Vallejo before returning to San Francisco – its homeport for the itinerary.

According to ACL, the seven-night voyage offers an opportunity to discover “abounding history,” from the Gold Rush era of the mid 1800s and the infamous 1906 earthquake, to the flower power movement of the 1960s and the birth of Silicon Valley in the 70s. Led by local guides, the itinerary also allows guests to learn about California wine culture and sample regional flavors.

Ship: American Star

Date: Several departures in 2022 and 2023

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: Jacksonville, Florida

Itinerary: Great Rivers of Florida sailing through the St. Johns and Tolomato rivers

American Cruise Lines is one of the few cruise lines that cruises along the Florida waterways. Offered during most of the winter season, the company’s seven-night itinerary in the region sails roundtrip from Jacksonville and features stops in Amelia Island, St. Augustine, Green Cove Springs, Palatka and Lake George.

Travelling along the St. John’s and the Tolomato rivers, the voyage allows guests to explore mineral springs, historic ruins, historic towns, wildlife, native scenery and more.

Ship: American Constellation

Date: Several departures in 2022 and 2023

Length: 10 nights

Homeport: Seattle, Washington

Itinerary: Grand Puget Sound

Called a “magnificent voyage” by American Cruise Lines, the Grand Puget Sound cruise is offered during shoulder seasons, with departures in March, April, May, September and October. Beginning at Seattle, the ten-night itinerary features port hopping in the Puget Sound, in addition to cruising in the San Juan Islands.

Passengers will be able to visit what ACL calls “historic seaside towns,” such as Anacortes, Poulsbo and Tacoma, in addition to “witnessing the wilderness” of the Olympic National Park. The complete journey also includes stops at Port Angeles, Port Townsend, Bremerton and Friday Harbor.

Ships: American Constitution, American Independence, American Star and American Eagle

Date: Several departures in Fall 2022 and Fall 2023

Length: 7 nights

Homeports: New York City, New York

Itinerary: Hudson River

Four ACL vessels will be sailing the Hudson River itinerary in 2022 and 2023. A round-trip voyage from New York City, it offers guests a unique chance to experience the autumn beauty of the state of New York, including the capital city, Albany, and the Catskill Mountains.

Lead by the company’s expert guides, the passengers will also be able to venture through historic sites such as the Vanderbilt Mansion, the home of Franklin D. Roosevelt, while appreciating fall foliage landscapes. The complete seven-night cruise features visits to Troy, Catskill, Kingston, Hyde Park, West Point, Albany and Sleepy Hallow.

Ships: American Melody and American Serenade

Date: Three departures in 2022 and 2023

Length: 21 nights

Homeports: New Orleans, Louisiana to St. Paul, Minneapolis

Itinerary: Complete Mississippi River

One of the longest cruises offered by American Cruise Lines, the Complete Mississippi River itinerary sails to nine different states, covering most of the length of the one of America’s biggest waterways.

Linking New Orleans to St. Paul, the 21-night voyage visits 20 different destinations and resounds, according to ACL, the echoes of riverboat travelers from a bygone era. While sailing, the guests will be able to experience places like Civil War battlefields, antebellum houses, southern plantations, forests, wildlife and more.