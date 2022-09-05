Harding and Carnival Cruise Line Extend Partnership

Harding is adding five more Carnival Cruise Line vessels to its retail portfolio, totaling 13 ships, to extend their long-standing partnership, according to a press release.

Harding’s data and insights programs, which the company has developed over the past five years, have been key to this partnership, according to a statement by the company.

“Throughout our partnership, the Harding team has demonstrated a depth and

breadth of expertise in cruise retail and a collaborative, inclusive approach that is key

for long-term success,” commented Jeremy Schiller, vice president of retail

operations, Carnival Cruise Line, upon the announcement of the partnership extension.

Harding will assume responsibility for retail operations on the new ships starting in September 2022. Through the use of Harding’s programs, Carnival will be able to identify the correct customer proposition, level of innovation, and commercial model, tailored to its needs.

“Our role as the number one cruise and retail experts, with a clear objective for making every cruise guest’s retail experience better, will live loud and clear in this extended relationship,” said James Prescott, chief executive officer, Harding.

“I have been incredibly impressed by the level of commitment, ability, drive and sheer determination of the Carnival leadership team. This is a true long-term partnership with mutually aligned objectives, and total commitment and engagement throughout the organizations, putting data-led, customer-centric actions at the center,” added Prescott.