Saudi Announces New Visa Regulations for Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

The Saudi Tourism Authority endorsed the Ministry of Tourism’s decision to allow residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to apply for an electronic tourist visa to enter the country, according to a press release.

The new regulations will also make it possible for citizens of the UK, the US, and the EU to apply for a visa when they arrive, simplifying the procedure for traveling to the country. To entice travelers, Saudi Arabia is providing a wide range of packages and a packed calendar of events that take place all year round, according to a statement.

“The facilitation of a tourist visa for millions of GCC residents and the visa on arrival extension supports our ambition to welcome 100 million visitors a year by 2030, to the world’s biggest new leisure tourism destination,” said Fahd Hamidaddin, chief executive officer and board member, Saudi Tourism Authority.

While GCC citizens must apply for an eVisa on the official website and review all the requirements online, UK, US, and EU citizens who own eligible passports can now obtain their visas upon arrival. The country offers travel eVisas to citizens of 49 additional countries.

“This is not just an announcement; it is an invitation and we are making it easier than ever for visitors to explore thousands of years of history and culture, unmatched natural landscapes, and a thriving entertainment sector. We welcome our neighbors, and the world, to experience the authentic home of Arabia,” Hamidaddin added.