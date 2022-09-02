Carnival Cruise Line Introduces Exclusive Hard Seltzers Fleetwide

Carnival Cruise Line is introducing two new flavors of hard seltzers from the ThirstyFrog line to enjoy at sea, just in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

ThirstyFrog Hard Seltzers, part of the Carnival Brews family, are tropical and fun, according to the company.

The vodka-based drinks are just 99 calories per 12-ounce can and Carnival’s beverage team has created two flavors now served fleetwide:

ThirstyFrog Piña Colada Hard Seltzer – Sweet and refreshing, with hints of pineapple and coconut, it’s the quintessential flavor of vacation.

ThirstyFrog Berry Hibiscus – Flavorful and fizzy, with a mixture of berries and a touch of hibiscus, it’s the perfect drink to sip on the Lido deck.

“For the last few years, hard seltzers have grown in popularity worldwide, and certainly we’ve seen that surge in popularity on board our ships as well. I am proud of our team and the hard seltzers they created, which are delicious and refreshing, expanding our high-quality Carnival offerings. I know our guests will enjoy them on board and on our private islands,” said Edward Allen, vice president of beverage operations.