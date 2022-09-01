Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Beverage Partnership With Coca-Cola

As first reported by Cruise Industry News, Norwegian Cruise Line has announced a partnership with Coca-Cola, making it official via press release on Thursday.

The Norwegian Prima will become the first vessel in the company's 18-ship fleet to carry Coca-Cola its official soft drink with the remaining Norwegian ships to carry Coca-Cola by the end of December 2022.

Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line and Coca-Cola’s famous polar bear toasted to the momentous occasion with a refreshing Coca-Cola beverage at the Penrose Atrium.

"With the historic debut of Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Cruise Line continues to push boundaries across every element of the guest experience, so it’s perfectly fitting that we are unveiling and bringing on board a fresh, new beverage partnership with Coca-Coladuring the christening of Norwegian Prima," said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. "As a company rooted in history, Norwegian Cruise Line is honored to align with a fellow beloved brand, Coca-Cola, and we look forward to leveraging this relationship to continue to enhance our guest experience."