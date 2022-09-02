Survitec Launches New MES for Small Ships

Survitec has launched a new Marine Evacuation System (MES) designed to the meet the emergency evacuation requirements of small to medium size passenger vessels, according to a press release.

Targeted at vessels with passenger capacities ranging from 300 to 1,500 persons, the new MES solution will be officially introduced to ship operators during the SMM Trade Fair before being rolled out for full market availability from early 2023.

The new MES solution builds on Survitec’s growing market share in the larger cruise ship market, the company said, where the company has installed some of the largest dry-shod MES systems on the most advanced cruise ships in the world.

“We were aware that there was demand for an extended service MES solution with high functionality to serve the ferry and small passenger cruise market. We went back to the drawing board and took a fresh look at how we could drive innovation to meet this need,” said Richard McCormick, AES and MES Product Manager, Survitec.

“The 30-month service interval this technology affords, brings convenience to the customer. This is because all of the complex logistics around servicing only have to be undertaken roughly every two and a half years. The cost savings for vessel owners are obvious,” added McCormick.

Using the fully enclosed, dry-shod helical (spiral) slide design of the company’s popular Marin Ark 2, the new MES solution ensures safe, rapid and intuitive descent for people of all ages and abilities. There is no restriction on the size of individual users, and crew can ascend the slide to assist passengers if necessary.

“The revolutionary helical slide technology from our Marin Ark 2 MES, trusted by major cruise operators for unrestricted, improved passenger experience and enhanced safety, is now available for ferries and small expedition-type passenger ships,” he added.

Fully enclosed single and double helical slide options are available in an asymmetric arrangement, the new MES solution comprises self-righting approved liferafts for 50, 100, 150 persons, with SOLAS A, B and HSC emergency packs.

Survitec welcomes discussions with cruise and ferry operators on the new MES solution at SMM on Stand 428, in Hall B5, which takes place in Hamburg between the 6th and 9th of September 2022.