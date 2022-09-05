Seabourn Venture Design Details Unveiled

Seabourn unveiled the design details of the Seabourn Venture, created in collaboration with hospitality interiors atelier Tihany Design, according to a press release.

The Seabourn Venture, the line's third ship designed by Tihany, set sail on its maiden voyage to Norway and the Arctic on July 27, 2022. Seabourn describes the design vision behind the Venture as "a spectacular allure" that captures the romanticism of early explorers.

“We asked them to create and present designs that would be world-class and to set a new standard for expedition travel. Adam and Alessia have brought forward a vision of creating luxurious interior spaces that reflect the beauty of nature inside and outside the ship by using natural materials, colors and textures. They have established Seabourn Venture as the world’s most beautiful and luxurious expedition ship ever created,” commented Josh Leibowitz, president, Seabourn.

The Venture also features furniture developed by Tihany Product Design. The Expedition Lounge on Deck 4 of the Venture includes custom furniture made of wood, wool, leather, and fur. Right next door, the Discovery Center, the ship's classroom, features a textured liquid metal wall as well as a screen for lectures and videos.

The Atrium, which connects all guest-area decks via a staircase, displays wood and metal finishes as well as a diamond-shaped floor pattern, while the Landing Zone, the ship's utility space, features floor tile, wood, and metal details as well as rivet accents.

The Bow Lounge on Deck 6 is another highlight, with expansive windows and interactive monitors designed to mimic elements of the captain's bridge. The Venture's Spa & Wellness center features a tree-inspired textured art mural, a light wood and bronze material palette, and a reception with live wood features for guests looking to unwind.

Tihany has also designed the ship's suites, which all feature handcrafted furniture. The rooms are highlighted by wood frames, exposed rivet details, and bronze inlays, with custom-designed wool blankets and cashmere throws available in each suite.