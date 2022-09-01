Holland America’s Culinary Cruises to Feature its Culinary Council Chefs

Holland America Line’s 2022 Culinary Cruises will feature a member from the line's Culinary Council, according to a press release.

The celebrity chefs will share their knowledge and secrets with the guests, who will be able to attend cooking demonstrations led by the chefs, take home recipes from each presentation, and participate in an intimate reservation-only dinner at Pinnacle Grill, Rudi's Sel de Mer, or Nami Sushi, depending on the chef. Chef signature dishes from the Culinary Council will be highlighted when they are available on all restaurant menus during the cruises, according to the company.

"It's not every day you learn a recipe directly from the famous chef who created it and hear their secrets to success in the kitchen. We have been eager to reengage our talented Culinary Council chefs to come back on board and offer guests this exclusive level of access,” commented Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and guest services, Holland America Line.

2022 Culinary Cruises samples:

With chef Ethan Stowell - Westerdam, 7-Day Alaskan Explorer, September 11-18, 2022, roundtrip from Seattle, Washington

With chef Jacques Torres - Zaandam, 9-Day The Atlantic Coast, October 1-10, 2022, from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida

With chef Rudi Sodamin - Koningsdam, 7-Day Mexican Riviera, Nov. 12-19, 2022, roundtrip from San Diego, California

With chef Andy Matsuda - Nieuw Statendam, 10-Day Southern Caribbean Seafarer, Dec. 17-27, 2022, roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.