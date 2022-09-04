P&O Adds Charter Flights Option to Winter Itineraries

P&O Cruises has announced the addition of dedicated charter flights for itineraries onboard the Azura, which will operate a winter sun program from Tenerife, according to a press release.

The Azura will sail on seven and fourteen night itineraries, with regional flights available from Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Glasgow, London, Manchester, and Newcastle. These cruises feature an overnight stay in Tenerife as well as a late departure from Gran Canaria and Madeira, according to P&O.

Rates for the cruises start from £609 per person for a week and include flights, full board accommodation and entertainment. Besides selecting from a list of charter flights, guests can also combine their sailing aboard the Azura with the “Jet Ski Safari and Beach” offer (£119 per double jet ski), P&O further announced.

Sample itineraries include:

Fly Canary Islands - Departing and returning to Tenerife

Ports of call: Gran Canaria, Madeira, Tenerife

Duration: 7 nights

Rate: £609 per person

Departure Date: December 3, 2022

Fly Canary Islands - Departing and returning to Tenerife

Ports of call: Madeira, La Palma, Fuerteventura and Tenerife

Duration: 7 nights

Rate: From £635 per person

Departure Date: January 7, 2023