Here Are The Latest Cruise Ship Transactions

Following an eventful start, the market for secondhand cruise ships continues to pick up pace.

Cruise Industry News looks at some of the transactions that took place recently. For a full account of the market, see the new Secondhand Market Report.

Aegean Myth

Capacity: 1,258 guests

Tonnage: 55,451

Year built: 1993

Former names: Maasdam

Fate: Reportedly for a French Startup Cruise Line

Date: August 2022

After being bought by Seajets during the early stages of the pandemic, the former Maasdam was recently resold.

According to industry reports, the 1993-built vessel - which was last operated by Holland America Line - is now heading to a new French cruise line. Named Compagnie Française de Croisières, the start up reportedly paid $30 million for the ship.

Ambition

Capacity: 1,428 guests

Tonnage: 48,200

Year built: 1999

Former names: Mistral, Costa neoRiviera and AIDAmira

Fate: Chartered to the Scottish Government

Date: August 2022

Earlier in August, Ambassador Cruise Line announced a deal to charter the Ambition to the Scottish Government.

Set to debut for the British brand in 2023, the 1,428-guest vessel is already sailing to Glasgow – where it will remain docked while being used to house Ukrainian refugees.

Costa Luminosa

Capacity: 2,260 guests

Tonnage: 92,700

Year built: 2009

Fate: Wrapping up its Costa Cruises’ sailing career

Date: August 2022

The Costa Luminosa recently embarked on its last cruise for Costa Cruises ahead of being handed over to Carnival Cruise Line. Set to debut for the U.S.-based brand in November, the 2009-built vessel will be adapted for the new phase of its career over the next two months.

According to Carnival, the soon-to-be Carnival Luminosa will undergo a drydock to receive the company’s new livery, in addition to signature features such as the Alchemy Bar, the Serenity Adults-Only Retreat and more.

Golden Iris

Capacity: 1,000 guests

Tonnage: 16,852

Year built: 1977

Former names: Cunard Princess and Rhapsody

Fate: Beached for scrapping

Date: July 2022

After spending several years laid up in Greece, the Golden Iris was beached for scrapping in July.

Wrapping up a five-decade career, the 1977-built vessel is now being dismantled at the Aliaga Ship Breaking Yard, in Turkey. Formerly operated by Cunard Line, MSC Cruises and Mano Cruises, the vessel also sailed as the Cunard Princess and the Rhapsody.

Pearl II

Capacity: 446 guests

Tonnage: 18,627

Year built: 1981

Former names: Astor, Arkona, Saga Pearl II and Quest for Adventure

Fate: Beached for scrapping

Date: July 2022

Another classic cruise ship being recycled, the former Saga Pearl II was beached in Aliaga, Turkey. Out of service since early 2019, the 1981-built vessel spent the last few years docked in Greece before departing on its last voyage this July.

With a colorful history, the 446-guest ship operated for several brands, including Saga Cruises, TransOcean Tours, Safmarine and Seetours.

Horizon

Capacity: 1,442 guests

Tonnage: 47,000

Year built: 1990

Fate: To be beached for scrapping

Date: August 2022

After two years laid up in Greece, the Horizon recently departed the Elefsis Bay on its last voyage. Last operated by Pullmantur Cruceros, the vessel is now on its way to Aliaga, where it will be beached for scrapping.

Built in the early 1990s, the ship debuted as Celebrity Cruises first newbuild before being transferred to Island Cruises in 2005. A few years later, it was once again transferred, debuting for Pullmantur in 2009.