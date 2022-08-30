Regent Seven Seas Cruises Shatters New Season Launch Booking Record

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has once again topped its own single day booking record with the launch of its 2024-2025 Voyage Collection as sales commenced on August 24, 2022, according to a press release.

The cruise line beat its previous largest booking day of August 18, 2021 when it launched its 2023-2024 Voyage Collection.

“This is an incredible achievement and is testament to the hard-working Regent teams across both our ships and shore-side offices around the globe. We thank our valued Travel Advisors we partner with and our loyal guests for their passion for luxury travel,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “This year’s voyage collection was highly appealing with more variety featuring over 160 new port-intensive itineraries that discover every part of the globe, including on board our newest ship Seven Seas Grandeur® once she joins The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet in 2023.”

Travel trends identified that guests are, like the previous year’s launch day, most keen to book exotic destinations with the desire to travel longer with sailings including destinations in Africa, Asia and South America making up approximately 70% of the top 10 itineraries reserved, the company said.

There was also a strong demand for the line’s distinctive suites, as well as the palatial, 4,443 square feet Regent Suite.