P&O Cruises’ Arvia Home to Over 30 Bars and Restaurants, Including Exclusives

P&O Cruises' Arvia will feature over 30 bars and restaurants, including exclusives, and the company has worked with chefs Shivi Ramoutar and José Pizarro to create destination-inspired dishes, according to a press release.

The Arvia, which will set sail in December 2022, will feature new restaurants created exclusively for the ship, such as Green & Co feat. Mizuhana and 6th Street Diner, while both chefs will coordinate the ship's local food experiences in the Caribbean and Mediterranean, according to the company.

The Beach House, which will celebrate Ramoutar's passion for Caribbean cuisine, is among the ship's highlights. Guests at The Glass House and Cellar Door will be able to sample Pizarro's tapas, which will be paired with wines chosen by food hero Olly Smith.

Other dining options include Green & Co feat. Mizuhana, a new restaurant exclusive to Arvia that will serve fish and plant-based dishes. Guests will be able to dine at the sushi bar while watching the expert chefs at work, or they will be seated at tables with views of the sea.

The Amber Lounge, Infinity and Anderson's Bar, Vistas Cafe Bar, Ripples, Taste 360, and contemporary flavors of The Olive Grove, The Keel and Cow, and Sindhu will all be available onboard the Arvia. Additionally, travelers can also combine entertainment with dining at The Limelight Club or the 710 Club.

On December 9, 2022, the Arvia will set sail on a 14-night cruise around the Canary Islands, while on April 2, 2023, it will embark on a 14-night voyage around the Mediterranean.