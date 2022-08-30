Carnival Cruise Line Receives KultureCity’s 2022 Human Highlight Award

Carnival Cruise Line was awarded the KultureCity’s Human Highlight Award for their initiative to assist a family who was unable to fly home to New Jersey after a trip to Aruba last June, according to a press release.

Jamie Greene, the mother of the family, presented Carnival with the award at KultureCity’s annual national gala, KultureBall, in Birmingham, Alabama, according to Carnival.

“We empathized with the challenging situation Jamie and her son Elijah were in, and it was natural for us to step in and do the right thing to help this family get home safely. We work daily to make a difference in people’s lives, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help and for this special recognition,” said Vicky Rey, vice president of guest care and communications, Carnival Cruise Line.

KultureCity is a leading non-profit organization that promotes accessibility and inclusion for people with sensory needs and invisible disabilities. In 2019, Carnival became the first cruise line to be certified "sensory inclusive" by KultureCity, and the partnership provides training and education to its team members in order to provide positive vacation experiences to all.

In addition, Every Carnival ship also provides guests with KultureCity sensory bags, aimed to help guests relax and manage sensory overload. The bag includes, among other things, noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, a visual feeling thermometer, and a KultureCity VIP lanyard, which allows Carnival team members to easily identify a guest.