Cagliari Cruise Port Receives Three Cruise Ships, 8k Passengers

Cagliari Cruise Port welcomed three large cruise ships and approximately 8,000 guests on Monday, according to a press release.

Royal Caribbean International’s Odyssey of the Seas arrived early on Monday morning, for its maiden call in Cagliari. A crest exchange ceremony was held alongside the ship to commemorate the occasion, which was attended by Cagliari Cruise Port general manager Raffaella Del Prete, Massimo Deiana, president of the Port Network Authority of Sardinian Sea, and marketing manager Valeria Mangiarotti, as well as tourism councilor of the Municipality of Cagliari, according to the port.

The Costa Firenze made its twenty-first call to Cagliari's Rinascita pier on Monday, while the AIDAstella made its third visit and berthed at the Sabaudo pier.

A total of 8,000 people were brought to the city by the three ships.

“This year around 120 calls and 170,000 passengers are expected in Cagliari, and the numbers for 2023 speak of further growth, with several days of co-presence of more ships. It is, therefore, necessary to continue to collaborate in synergy with the territory and the institutions, to guarantee tourists and the local community the best possible experience,” commented Raffaella Del Prete, general manager, Cagliari Cruise Port

“This result has been achieved through the constant and fruitful synergy with all the players involved in the sector and, in particular, thanks to an incessant systemic promotion activity carried out by the institution despite the objective limitations of the pandemic period. A past that we have decisively overcome to aim, already in the coming months, to an increase in promotional action in view of next international events,” said Massimo Deiana, president, Port Network Authority of Sardinian Sea.