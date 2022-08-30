Ports of Stockholm Moves Forward on Shore Power

Ports of Stockholm is innovating with the construction of Sweden’s first-ever onshore power connection facilities for cruise ships at two city center quays with the aim of significantly decreasing gas emissions, according to a press release. The port recently broke ground on its shore power installation during the World Water Week 2022 ceremony.

This environmental initiative, in collaboration with other Baltic Sea ports, will significantly reduce air pollution emissions in both Stockholm and the Baltic Sea, the port said, in a press release.

“We are now taking a huge next step towards being an international class sustainable cruise destination,” commented Joakim Larsson, city commissioner, Ports of Stockholm.

Ports of Stockholm is working with the ports of Copenhagen, Aarhus, and Helsinki to connect cruise ships and shipping companies to onshore power of international standards in each of the ports, which is a first for Sweden. As a result, shipping companies will be encouraged to make significant investments in the equipment required for ships to connect to onshore power, according to Ports of Stockholm.

“This will be the first facility of its kind in Sweden, and one of only a few in Europe. The cruise passengers are very important to Stockholm financially, and generate over 1,000 jobs in the region," says Thomas Andersson, chief executive officer, Ports of Stockholm.

The project will be completed in two phases between 2023 and 2024, and it is estimated that once the facilities are in place, at least 45 percent of cruise ship calls will be able to connect to onshore power, resulting in a total reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of at least 6,000 tons per year. The EU and the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency's Climate Leap program both provided grant funding for this project.