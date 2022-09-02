AIDA Cruise and Help to Fund Construction of School in India

AIDA Cruise & Help is funding the construction of a school in India, through significant donations made during the AIDA Holiday World festival, according to a press release.

Over the next twelve months, AIDA Cruise & Help, which has integrated all of AIDA Cruises’ charitable projects since 2019, plans to build a school in the Indian village of Mandalapalli. The design involves a large structure that will house classes for approximately 80 students and will be complemented by the addition of a teachers' room, according to AIDA Cruise

The festival, held at Kehrwiederspitze from August 19 to 21, 2022, drew hundreds of visitors under the slogan "You enjoy - we donate." The charitable initiative is now able to fund its 33rd project worldwide thanks to the proceeds from the sale of burgers and cool drinks.

During the festival, cruise enthusiasts could learn about the various travel options available, and a fundraising campaign awaited them, where AIDA gourmet godmother Felicitas Then served burger creations from her food truck in exchange for previously purchased charity coupons. Other highlights included AIDAcosma's authentic show cabin, a roof terrace, and entertainment with the AIDAradio.

All coupon sales proceeds will now benefit AIDA Cruise & Help, which received donations in the form of nearly 2,800 burgers and cocktails sold.