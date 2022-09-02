Farsounder

AIDA Cruise and Help to Fund Construction of School in India

AIDA SchoolAIDA Cruise & Help is funding the construction of a school in India, through significant donations made during the AIDA Holiday World festival, according to a press release.

Over the next twelve months, AIDA Cruise & Help, which has integrated all of AIDA Cruises’ charitable projects since 2019, plans to build a school in the Indian village of Mandalapalli. The design involves a  large structure that will house classes for approximately 80 students and will be complemented by the addition of a teachers' room, according to AIDA Cruise

The festival, held at Kehrwiederspitze from August 19 to 21, 2022, drew hundreds of visitors under the slogan "You enjoy - we donate." The charitable initiative is now able to fund its 33rd project worldwide thanks to the proceeds from the sale of burgers and cool drinks.

During the festival, cruise enthusiasts could learn about the various travel options available, and a fundraising campaign awaited them, where AIDA gourmet godmother Felicitas Then served burger creations from her food truck in exchange for previously purchased charity coupons. Other highlights included AIDAcosma's authentic show cabin, a roof terrace, and entertainment with the AIDAradio.

All coupon sales proceeds will now benefit AIDA Cruise & Help, which received donations in the form of nearly 2,800 burgers and cocktails sold.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index
Shore Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Malaga

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

AB InBev

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report