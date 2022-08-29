MSC Cruises Relaxes COVID-19 Protocols on U.S. Sailings

MSC Cruises will relax COVID-19 testing and vaccination requirements for U.S. residents on sailings beginning Sept. 1, according to a statement.

While no longer required, MSC Cruises still recommends that all U.S. residents be fully vaccinated and tested prior to sailing. Requirements for non-U.S. residents remain unchanged, the company said.

Updated guidelines for MSC Cruises’ sailings departing from U.S. ports to the Caribbean and the Bahamas on or after September 1 include:

U.S. Residents:

Vaccination is recommended but no longer required.

Pre-cruise testing is recommended, but not required for travellers who are fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated guests are still required to show proof of vaccination at embarkation.

Unvaccinated guests are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 viral test (NAAT or antigen) taken within three days of embarkation.

Guests under the age of two are exempt from testing requirements.

Non-U.S. Residents:

Full vaccination is required for guests aged 12 years and older.

Regardless of vaccination status, guests two years and older must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 viral test (NAAT or antigen) taken within three days of embarkation.

Guests under the age of two are exempt from testing requirements.

All policies are subject to local destination requirements. MSC Cruises will continue to monitor these requirements carefully and will advise guests and travel agents of any changes.

MSC Cruises will continue to monitor pandemic conditions and port requirements and recommends fully vaccinated guests receive booster doses when eligible, per CDC recommendations. More than 95 percent of MSC Cruises’ crew are fully vaccinated, and all crew are regularly tested.