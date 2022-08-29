Lindblad Expeditions Makes Changes to COVID-19 Protocols 

Lindblad Expeditions has updated its health and safety protocols with the first changes effective on voyages departing September 1, 2022 or later.

The new updates include requirements for vaccinations, pre-cruise testing and masking, and mark another step in keeping with the relaxation of protocols and travel requirements worldwide.

Effective on voyages departing September 1, 2022 or later:

Booster shots are no longer required for guests but will be strongly recommended.

Booster shots will still be required on our extended itineraries in Antarctica including the 35-day Epic Antarctica, 24-day Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falklands and 19-day South Georgia and the Falklands.

Guests 4 years of age and under will no longer be required to be vaccinated but will be strongly recommended.

Masks will now be optional for guests on all ships. They will continue to be available onboard for guests and are strongly recommended.

Effective on voyages departing October 1, 2022 or later:

Guests will no longer need to test prior to leaving home and will no longer be tested at embarkation. It will continue to be strongly recommended that guests test prior to leaving home.

Testing may still be required for vaccinated passengers in advance of cruises to certain countries, or if traveling on the Sea Cloud or Delfin ll that may require their own health and safety protocols.

All health and safety protocols are subject to change and may vary due to local regulations in the countries visited, the company said.