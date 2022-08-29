Assa Abloy

Atlas Launches Week-Long Labor Day Sales Promotion

Atlas Ocean Voyages is launching a Second Guest Sails Free offer for Antarctica departures. 

Travelers can choose among 20 expeditions aboard World Navigator and Atlas’ newest ship, World Traveller, departing November 18, 2022, through March 22, 2023, on nine- to 12-night itineraries, cruising roundtrip from Ushuaia, Argentina.

Aboard the 11- and 12-night expeditions, guests also cross the Antarctic Circle and join the Order of the Blue Nose. Travelers can also choose a special nine-night Chilean Fjords expedition, departing December 12, 2022.

Additionally, all guests enjoy a complimentary, roundtrip charter flight between Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Ushuaia, and receive an Atlas expedition parka as part of their all-inclusive cruise, the company said.

Atlas’ Second Guest Sails Free offer is applicable for all new bookings made with deposit from August 31 through September 6, 2022, in a Veranda- or Horizon-category stateroom. Expedition fares start at $7,499 per stateroom.

