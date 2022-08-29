Richloom Contract Announces Key Structural Changes

Richloom Contract has confirmed two structural changes within the organization. John Ringer, senior vice president of both Richloom Contract and Richloom’s decorative division will focus exclusively on the company’s decorative division, effective immediately, while Lauren Pelusio has been promoted to senior vice president, according to a press release.

Ringer oversaw Richloom Contract for 12 years and was responsible for the division's growth and accomplishments, and now he will quit his day-to-day Contract responsibilities to pursue the leadership of the Decorative division.

Pelusio, a twenty-year expert in the textile industry, has served as Richloom’s vice president of design for five years prior to assuming her role as a senior vice president.

Richloom, a distributor of fabrics and finished goods for staterooms, suites, and public spaces, has made a commitment to expanding its sustainable offering by five percent this year and by an extra five percent each year after that. The company's areas of expertise include sheers, draperies, faux leather, upholstery, and more.

Richloom currently has active partnerships with Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Holland America, Princess Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Regent and SunStone.

The company has corporate offices in New York and Shanghai, as well as strategic alliances in Europe, India, and the Middle East, as well as an international sales network. They use their global presence and industry connections to create fabrics and finished products for cruise lines all over the world.