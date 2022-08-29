Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index

Richloom Contract Announces Key Structural Changes

Richloom Executives

Richloom Contract has confirmed two structural changes within the organization. John Ringer, senior vice president of both Richloom Contract and Richloom’s decorative division will focus exclusively on the company’s decorative division, effective immediately, while Lauren Pelusio has been promoted to senior vice president, according to a press release.

Ringer oversaw Richloom Contract for 12 years and was responsible for the division's growth and accomplishments, and now he will quit his day-to-day Contract responsibilities to pursue the leadership of the Decorative division.

Pelusio, a twenty-year expert in the textile industry, has served as Richloom’s vice president of design for five years prior to assuming her role as a senior vice president.

Richloom, a distributor of fabrics and finished goods for staterooms, suites, and public spaces, has made a commitment to expanding its sustainable offering by five percent this year and by an extra five percent each year after that. The company's areas of expertise include sheers, draperies, faux leather, upholstery, and more.

Richloom currently has active partnerships with Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Holland America, Princess Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Regent and SunStone. 

The company has corporate offices in New York and Shanghai, as well as strategic alliances in Europe, India, and the Middle East, as well as an international sales network. They use their global presence and industry connections to create fabrics and finished products for cruise lines all over the world.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

AB InBev

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

DeWave

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Castellon

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report