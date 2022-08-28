Norwegian Cruise Line President Sommer: Optimistic Outlook

Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, expressed an optimistic view of the industry’s future at an event aboard the new Norwegian Prima following its weekend christening event in Iceland.

As the first of six Prima-class newbuilds for the Miami-based company, the Prima has capacity for just over 3,200 guests.

Sommer said that he does not see inflation as a long-term issue and that he expects 2023 to be a normal year following the pandemic.

He said he also expects Norwegian to return to Northeast Asia in 2023.

As for the company and it hitting IMO emission targets, Sommer said he sees them as “opportunities” to protect the planet for future generations, and that the company’s goal is to reach zero emission operations by 2025.

While not going the LNG route for fuel as some other major cruise operators have, Sommer said Norwegian has joined the Methanol Institute, while also research other fuel alternatives. Other company executives have previously stated their intentions to test a methanol fuel engine on a Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ vessel soon.