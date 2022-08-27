Princess Giving Away Free Cruises to Race Fans

Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain own their share of fans who root for each to win every weekend in the NASCAR racing series and now with Princess Cruises, fans can enter to win a chance to win a free cruise.

On Saturday, Trackhouse Racing and Princess Cruises announced a new sweepstakes that will give 10 lucky race fans a 7-day Princess MedallionClass vacations for two if either Suárez or Chastain score a top-10 finish in any of the 2022 playoff races.

In addition, if Suárez drives the No. 99 Princess Chevrolet to victory lane at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23, Trackhouse will giveaway 99 Princess cruise vacations.

“Now this is real pressure – racing for vacations for our amazing NASCAR fans,” laughed Suarez who joins 15 other drivers when the NASCAR Playoffs begin next weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

The 10-race playoffs culminate in the season-finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on Nov. 6.

“Raising the stakes on the playoff races knowing I could send 10 or perhaps even 99 fans at Homestead, on a free cruise is even more incentive to get to victory lane.” Suarez added.

To register to win a free cruise, fans can click here.

Fans will also have an exclusive opportunity to book specially-priced cruises starting this weekend through an exclusive portal that will also live as a QR Code on the No. 99 Princess Chevrolet at Homestead and in marketing around the car leading up to the race.

To book specially priced cruises, fans can click here.

Chastain said he has never been on a cruise but wouldn’t mind joining fans on a Princess vacation if it means scoring top-10s in the playoffs.

“Let’s win a championship and then go cruise around the world for the whole off-season,” said Chastain, who has two wins in 2022.

Princess served as the primary sponsor on Suárez’s No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro at the Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International race on Aug. 21 and will again at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway on Oct. 23.

"This is the first of its kind program to engage all race fans to follow an exceptionally exciting and dynamic team throughout the playoffs knowing if those drivers win, fans can win just as big,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

“We wanted to enter this legendary sport offering an innovative way for race fans to feel vested in our Trackhouse drivers and team. Giving as many chances as possible to win an iconic Princess cruise vacation is sure to create a ton of excitement.”