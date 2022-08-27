American Symphony Begins Maiden Season

After being delivered earlier this month, the new American Symphony is entering service for American Cruise Lines today. As the fifth vessel in a new series of riverboats, the 175-guest cruise ship is being added to the company’s Mississippi River fleet.

For its maiden sailing, the Symphony is welcoming guests in New Orleans for a seven-night itinerary in the Lower Mississippi.

The one-way cruise sails to Memphis and features eight ports of call, including Baton Rouge, Vicksburg and Natchez – where the ship is set to be christened on August 30.

“Inland river cruising continues to show tremendous growth in Port NOLA’s cruise portfolio and this vessel is the latest crown jewel in American Cruise Lines’ fleet of modern riverine vessels sailing the Mississippi River from the city of New Orleans,” said Brandy D. Christian, Port of New Orleans President and CEO. “The history and charm of our vibrant city combined with the unique offerings of sailing the Mississippi River makes cruising from New Orleans an ideal experience for increasing numbers of riverboat passengers.”

Following the plaque exchange (pictured above) there was an onboard tour of the 175-passenger vessel hosted by the American Symphony’s Captain Greg Scheiferstein.

“American Symphony is part of our ongoing commitment to leading the U.S. River Cruise market by introducing innovative small ships every year,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “Smaller is better on the rivers. We look forward to American Symphony’s first season on the Mississippi, as well as the introduction of sister ship American Serenade early next year.”

Continuing its inaugural season, the vessel offers additional cruises in the region - including Upper Mississippi River cruises - through late December.

In September, the program includes a special Complete Mississippi voyage that sails between New Orleans and St. Paul. The 21-night cruise includes visits to 22 destinations, such as Greenville, St. Louis and Red Wing, in seven different states.

Built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding, the American Symphony is the sister ship to the American Melody, ACL’s riverboat for 2021.

With five decks, the 5,000-ton vessel can accommodate up to 175 guests and 60 crew members.

Designed with a larger-than-average amount of glass, Symphony’s public areas and cabins are said to allow for unparalleled views of the destinations and surrounds.

Part of a series of new modern riverboats, the vessel is equipped with a dining hall, a gym, and a yoga center. The common areas are highlighted by a four-story glass atrium and spacious lounges.

The vessel is also said to offer the largest staterooms in the industry, private furnished balconies and full-sized bathrooms.

With the addition of the Symphony, ACL’s Mississippi River fleet now includes a total of five vessels.

Also in service on the river this year are the American Melody, the American Jazz, the American Heritage and the American Splendor.