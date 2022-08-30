Construction of Carnival China’s First Newbuild is Over 65 Percent Complete

Currently under construction at the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipyard, Carnival China’s first newbuild is now 66.8 percent complete.

The update was revealed during the 15th China Cruise Shipping Conference (CCS15), which was held earlier this month in Guangzhou.

According to a presentation by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), which runs the shipyard where the 135,000-ton vessel is being built, the project is making significant progress.

Currently known as H1508, the vessel was floated out in December 2021 before having its main engines started for the first time in July 2022.

The 5,000-guest ship is now undergoing interior outfitting before departing on its first set of sea trials in May 2023.

According to the presentation, the vessel’s delivery is presently set for July 2023.

A second cruise ship is also under construction for Carnival China at the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipyard.

The vessel’s overall construction progress, the facility said, is currently at the 7.12 percent mark.

Under the temporary name of H1509, the ship is set to be floated out in September 2024 before being delivered a year later.

The vessel is reportedly larger than the series’ original, with a 17-meter increase in length.

Both ships will be operated by a joint venture between Carnival Corporation and the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

Set to serve the Chinese domestic market, the brand ordered the newbuilds back in 2016. At the time, the construction contract also included an option for four additional vessels.

With a design based on Carnival Cruise Line’s Vista Class, the ships will be tailored to the local market while presenting Chinese and Western style features.

In 2018, the joint venture also revealed plans to acquire two second-hand cruise ships from Costa Cruises.

Currently laid-up in Cyprus, the Costa Atlantica and the Costa Mediterranea were delivered to the new brand, respectively, in 2020 and 2021.