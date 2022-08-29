Scenic Group Launches Travel Showcase Events

Scenic Group is launching a number of new cruise destinations and luxury journeys through a national travel showcase program in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Canberra, and Perth, according to a press release.

These interactive sessions, hosted by the Scenic sales team, are intended to provide insider travel expertise and encourage future guests and their travel advisors to plan their next luxury cruise or land journey, according to the company.

Participants in the travel showcase program will gain insights from Scenic's expert team, as well as an interactive Q&A session with the Scenic Sales Team, for first-hand destination knowledge, travel tips, and inspiration. They will also learn more about the benefits of small-ship cruising and handcrafted land journeys, as well as how Scenic will preserve its wellbeing and learn about the newest itineraries and experiences for 2023 and 2024. Special bonus offers will also be available to travel advisors.

These luxury travel showcases, which will begin on August 29 in Sydney and conclude on November 2 in Perth, will include five sessions during the day with interactive Q&A on the following subjects: Mekong River Cruising, Scenic Europe River Cruising, Canada and Alaska Land Journeys. Scenic France River Cruising and the Scenic Eclipse Ocean Cruising: Highlights of the 2023-2024 worldwide voyages collection.