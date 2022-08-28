Holland America Line Restart Update: Entire Fleet Back in September
Holland America Line is set to complete its restart plans in September. With the Volendam resuming service in Europe, the premium brand will see its entire fleet in service for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ten Ships Now in Service
After first welcoming passengers back in July 2021, Holland America Line currently has ten ships in revenue service.
Here are the vessels sailing with guests and their itineraries:
Eurodam
Capacity at 100%: 2,104 guests
Date: In service since August 15, 2021
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Alaska and Canada visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Glacier Bay, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Victoria
Koningsdam
Capacity at 100%: 2,650 guests
Date: In service since October 10, 2021
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Alaska and Canada visiting Ketchikan, Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Glacier Bay and Juneau
Rotterdam (VII)
Capacity at 100%: 2,650 guests
Date: In service since October 20, 2021
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Amsterdam (Netherlands)
Length: 7 to 14 nights
Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords, British Islands and Iceland
Nieuw Statendam
Capacity at 100%: 2,650 guests
Date: In service since November 21, 2021
Region: Canada & New England
Homeport: Boston (United States) and Quebec City (Canada)
Length: 7 to 11 nights
Itineraries: Newfoundland and New England with visits to Saguenay, Baye Comeau, Corner Brook, Portland, Bar Harbor and more
Zuiderdam
Capacity at 100%: 1,916 guests
Date: In service since December 23, 2021
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Alaska and Canada visiting Ketchikan, Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Glacier Bay and Juneau
Nieuw Amsterdam
Capacity at 100%: 2,100 guests
Date: In service since February 19, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Whittier (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Open-jaw Alaska and Canada cruises sailing to Hubbard Glacier, Skagway, Glacier Bay, Juneau and Ketchikan
Noordam
Capacity at 100%: 1,918 guests
Date: In service since April 24, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Whittier (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Open-jaw Alaska and Canada cruises sailing to Glacier Bay, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and Hubbard Glacier
Oosterdam
Capacity at 100%: 1,916 guests
Date: In service since May 8, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Trieste (Italy), Barcelona (Spain), Piraeus (Greece) and more
Length: 7 to 12 nights
Itineraries: Western and Eastern Mediterranean, visiting the Greek Islands, Croatia, Turkey, Italy, France, Spain and more
Zaandam
Capacity at 100%: 1,432 guests
Date: In service since May 12, 2022
Region: Canada & New England
Homeport: Boston (United States) and Montreal (Canada)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Open-jaw Canada and New England cruises visiting Bar Harbor, Halifax, Sydney, Charlottetown and Quebec City
Westerdam
Capacity at 100%: 1,916 guests
Date: June 12, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Seattle (Unites States)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Alaska and Canada visiting Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Hubbard Glacier and Sitka
Last Ship Resuming Service in September
Upon hosting Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands for several months, the Volendam is set to resume regular cruise operations soon.
Here are the details:
Volendam
Capacity at 100%: 1,432 guests
Date: September 24, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Trieste (Italy)
Length: 14 nights
First itinerary: Hvar, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Agios Nikolaos, Haifa, Ashdod, Kusadasi, Piraeus and Katakolon