Holland America Line Restart Update: Entire Fleet Back in September

Holland America Line is set to complete its restart plans in September. With the Volendam resuming service in Europe, the premium brand will see its entire fleet in service for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ten Ships Now in Service

After first welcoming passengers back in July 2021, Holland America Line currently has ten ships in revenue service.

Here are the vessels sailing with guests and their itineraries:

Eurodam

Capacity at 100%: 2,104 guests

Date: In service since August 15, 2021

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Alaska and Canada visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Glacier Bay, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Victoria

Koningsdam

Capacity at 100%: 2,650 guests

Date: In service since October 10, 2021

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Alaska and Canada visiting Ketchikan, Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Glacier Bay and Juneau

Rotterdam (VII)

Capacity at 100%: 2,650 guests

Date: In service since October 20, 2021

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Amsterdam (Netherlands)

Length: 7 to 14 nights

Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords, British Islands and Iceland

Nieuw Statendam

Capacity at 100%: 2,650 guests

Date: In service since November 21, 2021

Region: Canada & New England

Homeport: Boston (United States) and Quebec City (Canada)

Length: 7 to 11 nights

Itineraries: Newfoundland and New England with visits to Saguenay, Baye Comeau, Corner Brook, Portland, Bar Harbor and more

Zuiderdam

Capacity at 100%: 1,916 guests

Date: In service since December 23, 2021

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Alaska and Canada visiting Ketchikan, Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Glacier Bay and Juneau

Nieuw Amsterdam

Capacity at 100%: 2,100 guests

Date: In service since February 19, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Whittier (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Open-jaw Alaska and Canada cruises sailing to Hubbard Glacier, Skagway, Glacier Bay, Juneau and Ketchikan

Noordam

Capacity at 100%: 1,918 guests

Date: In service since April 24, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Whittier (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Open-jaw Alaska and Canada cruises sailing to Glacier Bay, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and Hubbard Glacier

Oosterdam

Capacity at 100%: 1,916 guests

Date: In service since May 8, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Trieste (Italy), Barcelona (Spain), Piraeus (Greece) and more

Length: 7 to 12 nights

Itineraries: Western and Eastern Mediterranean, visiting the Greek Islands, Croatia, Turkey, Italy, France, Spain and more

Zaandam

Capacity at 100%: 1,432 guests

Date: In service since May 12, 2022

Region: Canada & New England

Homeport: Boston (United States) and Montreal (Canada)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Open-jaw Canada and New England cruises visiting Bar Harbor, Halifax, Sydney, Charlottetown and Quebec City

Westerdam

Capacity at 100%: 1,916 guests

Date: June 12, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (Unites States)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Alaska and Canada visiting Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Hubbard Glacier and Sitka

Last Ship Resuming Service in September

Upon hosting Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands for several months, the Volendam is set to resume regular cruise operations soon.

Here are the details:

Volendam

Capacity at 100%: 1,432 guests

Date: September 24, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Trieste (Italy)

Length: 14 nights

First itinerary: Hvar, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Agios Nikolaos, Haifa, Ashdod, Kusadasi, Piraeus and Katakolon