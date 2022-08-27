Jim Pollin Donates $200,000 to the SS United States

Veteran cruise industry executive Jim Pollin donated $200,000 to the national nonprofit organization working to save and repurpose America’s retired SS United States, according to a press release.

“We are very lucky that the SS United States is still afloat and has not been scrapped like so many other historic vessels. She has survived for 70 years for a reason. She is a stellar example of American craftsmanship. Now let’s bring her back to life for new generations to experience. Saving America's Flagship is a patriotic project that can make us all proud,” said Pollin.

Seventy years after her maiden voyage from New York City, the ship returned to Manhattan this week for a special celebration. Pollin joined Conservancy President Susan Gibbs and other ship supporters in front of the SS United States’ propeller at Pier 76 where he announced his donation, according to a statement by the SS United States Conservancy.

“Over the past decade, Jim Pollin’s generosity has been critical to the cause of saving America’s Flagship, and this contribution re-affirms his dedication to ensuring we can preserve this great symbol of our nation. The pandemic has challenged so many of us, and this gift comes at an important moment for our mission. While our redevelopment partner continues to explore options for the ship’s rebirth, we will continue to do all we can to keep the ship safely afloat, advance plans for a world-class museum, and highlight the extraordinary innovation that made the SS United States a singular American achievement,” Gibbs commented.

Following a sightseeing tour of New York Harbor, the presentation helped supporters of America's Flagship launch the Pollin Group's 70th Anniversary Cruise aboard the Norwegian Breakaway.

The national nonprofit organization that acquired ownership of the SS United States more than ten years ago has raised funds to keep the ship safely afloat and explored a variety of options for her refurbishment. To help safeguard the largest ship ever constructed in the United States and the fastest ocean liner in history, the organization has amassed a global community of supporters from every state in the union and more than 40 countries.