Royal Caribbean International Fleet Locations: August Update

With its entire 27-ship fleet sailing again, Royal Caribbean International is back to most of its core markets and sailing regions.

Cruise Industry News tracked down the location and status of all the company’s vessels as of August 26, 2022:

Icon of the Seas

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 5,600 guests

Status: Under construction

Location: Turku, Finland

First in a new series of ships, the Icon of the Seas is presently being built at the Meyer Turk shipyard in Finland. Set to become the first LNG-powered ship in the fleet, the 5,600-guest vessel will be delivered in 2023.

Wonder of the Seas

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,448 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Wonder of the Seas continues to offer cruises in Europe. Spending the summer in the Western Mediterranean, the 2022-built ship is sailing seven-night itineraries that feature visits to Italy, Spain and France.

Odyssey of the Seas

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Another Royal Caribbean ship spending the summer in the Mediterranean, the Odyssey of the Seas is presently based in Civitavecchia, Italy. Offering longer cruises in the region, the Quantum-Class vessel sails to Italy, France, Greece, Israel, Turkey and more.

Spectrum of the Seas

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southeast Asia

Sailing from Singapore, the Spectrum of the Seas is offering international cruising in Southeast Asia. The vessel recently saw its program in the region being extended through 2023-2024, with the addition of longer sailings and more destinations.

Symphony of the Seas

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Departing from PortMiami every Saturday, the Symphony of the Seas is operating a year-round schedule of seven-night cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas. This week, the vessel is offering an Eastern Caribbean itinerary that includes visits to CocoCay, St. Thomas and St. Maarten.

Ovation of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

The Ovation of the Seas is offering a series of week-long Alaska and Canada cruises. Based in the Port of Seattle, the vessel is part of a four-ship summer program in the region.

Harmony of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Harmony of the Seas is cruising in the Caribbean. Based in Port Canaveral, the Oasis-Class vessel offer week-long itineraries to the Eastern or Western Caribbean, visiting CocoCay, St. Kitts, St. Thomas and more.

Anthem of the Seas

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

Based in the United Kingdom for the summer, the Anthem of the Seas is offering itineraries to various parts of Europe. Currently, the vessel is sailing a 14-night cruise to the Western Mediterranean that features visits to Lisbon, Gibraltar, Málaga, Valencia, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona.

Quantum of the Seas

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

Another Royal Caribbean ship in Alaska, the Quantum of the Seas is offering a summer program in the region ahead of a winter season in Australia.

Allure of the Seas

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Allure of the Seas is currently sailing a series of cruises to the Western and Southern Caribbean. Departing from Fort Lauderdale, the six- to eight-night itineraries feature unusual calls for Oasis-class ships, such as Aruba and Curaçao.

Oasis of the Seas

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

Based sailing from the Cape Liberty Cruise Terminal for the summer, the Oasis of the Seas is offering week-long cruises to the Bahamas and Florida departing from New York City area.

Independence of the Seas

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Port Canaveral, Florida

Sailing from Port Canaveral, the Independence of the Seas continues to offer a year-round schedule of short cruises to the Bahamas. The three- and four-night itineraries include visits to Nassau and CocoCay.

Liberty of the Seas

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Liberty of the Seas offers Western Caribbean cruises departing from Galveston. The ship’s regular itineraries feature visits to Mexico, Honduras, Grand Cayman and Jamaica.

Freedom of the Seas

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Miami, Florida

Departing from Miami twice a week, the Freedom of the Seas offers short cruises to the Bahamas. The three- and four-night itineraries sail to Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Jewel of the Seas

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: British Islands

Currently cruising around the British Islands, the Jewel of the Seas is offering a series of cruises in Northern Europe. Sailing from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the vessel’s itineraries include calls in Norway, Iceland, Belgium and more.

Mariner of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: North Atlantic

The Mariner of the Seas is presently offering five- to eight-night cruises to the Caribbean, the Bahamas and Bermuda departing from Port Canaveral.

Serenade of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

Sailing from the Canada Place Cruise Terminal in Vancouver, the Serenade of the Seas is offering week-long cruises to Alaska and Canada. The ship’s itineraries feature visits to Haines, Juneau, Sitka, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan and more.

Navigator of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: West Coast

The Navigator of the Seas presently offers three- and four-night cruises to Ensenada and Catalina Island departing from the Port of Los Angeles. As part of its year-round program in the West Coast, the vessel is also adding longer itineraries to its schedule starting in September.

Brilliance of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Sailing from Italy, the Brilliance of the Seas is currently offering a series of week-long itineraries in the Eastern Mediterranean. In addition to Greece, the cruises feature visits to Croatia, Montenegro and more.

Adventure of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

The Adventure of the Seas is operating a series of cruises departing from Royal Caribbean’s cruise terminal in Cape Liberty. The program includes itineraries to Bermuda, Canada and the Caribbean.

Radiance of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

The Radiance of the Seas continues to offer open-jaw cruises in Alaska and Canada. Sailing between Vancouver and Seward, the vessel visits Skagway, the Hubbard Glacier, Haines, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point and more.

Explorer of the Seas

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Departing from Miami on a weekly basis, the Explorer of the Seas is sailing a series of six- and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean. In addition to Aruba and Curaçao, the ship visits popular destinations in the region such as Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Bahamas and others.

Voyager of the Seas

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

The Voyager of the Seas is currently wrapping up a summer program in Northern Europe. In September, the vessel is set to arrive in Boston for a series of Canada and New England itineraries.

Vision of the Seas

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Vision of the Seas is in the Mediterranean for a series of eight- to 12-night cruises to Italy, Spain, Greece, Turkey and France departing from Barcelona.

Rhapsody of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Offering a summer program in the Mediterranean, the Rhapsody of the Seas recently became the first Royal Caribbean ship to homeport in Haifa, Israel. The Vision-Class vessel is now sailing a series of itineraries from the port, visiting several destinations in Cyprus and Greece.

Enchantment of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,250 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

Based in Baltimore, the Enchantment of the Seas is presently sailing an eight-night cruise to Canada and New England. The voyage includes visits to four ports: Boston, Portland, Bar Harbor and Saint John.

Grandeur of the Seas

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Sailing from the Port of Galveston, the Grandeur of the Seas is offering four- and five-night cruises to Mexico that feature visits to Costa Maya and Cozumel.