American Countess to Host 2023 Kentucky Derby Cruise

American Queen Voyages will host its 2023 Kentucky Derby Cruise aboard the American Countess during a nine-day cruise sailing from Louisville on May 1, according to a press release.

“Last year’s special cruise conflicted with my obligations at the launch of our new Alaska expedition ship Ocean Victory but I look forward for 2023, cheering on the American Countess in the Great American Steamboat Race and celebrating all the festivities,” said John Waggoner, founder, and chairman, American Queen Voyages.

Highlights of the itinerary include joining the annual Great American Steamboat Race while at sea, learning from experts on the history of horse racing, and celebrating Kentucky cuisine with Culinary Ambassador Regina Charboneau. Cruise fares start at $2,999 and escorted VIP Kentucky Derby Tickets Packages are $1,999, according to a statement by the company.

The American Countess will sail the Ohio River from Louisville to Cincinnati and stop in Madison, Brandenburg, and Augusta. The first highlight of the cruise will be the Great American Steamboat Race in Louisville as the American Countess joins the Belle of Louisville and Belle of Cincinnati on May 3, 2023.

Besides watching the race, which begins and ends at the Clark Memorial Bridge in Louisville, guests on the Derby Cruise can enjoy parades, running races, a hot air balloon event, fashion shows, bed races, and live shows during the Kentucky Derby Festival. A new addition to the 2023 cruise will be a culinary celebration of the Ohio River, during which guests will be treated to local cuisine alongside culinary expert Charboneau.

“Much of my travels in 2022 have focused on the Ohio River region and the 2023 Kentucky Derby Cruise is the pinnacle of voyages to showcase and share all I have discovered about the region. This sailing promises to feature bountiful cuisine, plenty of storytelling, and refreshing mint juleps along the way,” commented Charboneau.