Bodrum Cruise Port Receives Largest Cruise Ship Call Ever

Bodrum Cruise Port received its largest cruise ship call when Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas docked this week, according to a press release.

The Odyssey of the Seas arrived in Bodrum for the first time ever on August 25 and its guests, mainly American, British, and German, visited the city center, as well as castles and ruins tours in the area, according to the port.

“We will be seeing more large ships like Odyssey of the Seas in Bodrum waters from next year. Bodrum is on its way to becoming a very important cruise destination,” said Aziz Güngör, ports director, Global Ports Holding Eastern Mediterranean.

In terms of cruise tourism, the port of Bodrum displayed improving results in 2022, while in terms of the quantity of ships and passengers in the first seven months of the current year, the city came in third behind Kuşadasi and Istanbul.