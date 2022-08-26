Coral Expeditions Introduces Passages at Sea Sailings

Coral Expeditions has launched its new series of voyages, “Passages at Sea,”, aboard its fleet, which will introduce guests to seafaring experiences, according to a press release.

To celebrate the introduction of the new itineraries, Coral Expeditions is offering loyal guests a 30 to 40 percent discount off regular expedition rates, as well as a 10 percent early bird discount for bookings made before September 30, 2022, according to the company.

The voyages' highlights include a 19-night sailing across the Indian Ocean from Zanzibar to Fremantle.

Guests onboard the Coral Expeditions fleet can experience peace at sea while learning about historic and modern navigational methods and joining officers in the company's open-bridge policy. In addition, the onboard expedition crew will provide daily presentations to guests, who will then also be able to enjoy quality meals onboard.

2023-24 Voyages

2023:



Across the Tasman Sea | Wellington to Hobart | 6 Nights | 27 January | Coral Adventurer

Across the Indian Ocean | Zanzibar to Fremantle | 19 Nights | 8 March | Coral Geographer

The Kimberley Passage | Broome to Darwin | 4 Nights | 14 March | Coral Adventurer

Australia’s Pacific Passage | Hobart to Cairns | 8 Nights | 14 March | Coral Discoverer

Across the Tasman Sea | Adelaide to Auckland | 8 Nights | 14 December | Coral Geographer

2024:



Across the Tasman Sea | Bluff to Melbourne | 7 Nights | 31 January | Coral Geographer

Australia’s Pacific Passage | Hobart to Brisbane | 5 Nights | 14 March | Coral Discoverer