Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index

Silversea Officially Opens Sales on Inaugural Antarctica Voyages of Silver Endeavour

Silver Endeavour

Silversea Cruises has opened general sales for the inaugural season of its new Silver Endeavour.

According to a statement, the Silver Endeavour will undertake 12 voyages to Antarctica from November 21, 2022, ranging from five to 20 day, extending through March.

“We are delighted to open sales on Silver Endeavour’s inaugural voyages, marking a new era in ultra-luxury expedition cruising,” said Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO, Silversea Cruises. “Silver Endeavour will unlock some of the planet’s most remote and extreme destinations, welcoming guests in Silversea’s trademark level of comfort. With state-of-the-art technology, one of the highest ice-class ratings of any expedition cruise ship, and industry-leading Zodiac- and expert-to-guest ratios, our newest ship will offer a uniquely immersive expedition experience to our well-traveled guests.”

“Among the most advanced expedition ships at sea, Silver Endeavour will enhance the expedition experience to all new levels for our guests when she sets sail to Antarctica from November 2022,” said Conrad Combrink, SVP Expeditions, Destination and Itinerary Management, Silversea Cruises. “I look forward to accompanying our guests on her maiden voyage, as we fly over the Drake Passage to embark Silver Endeavour in King George Island, journeying deep into Antarctica on this milestone voyage.”

