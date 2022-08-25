P&O Australia Celebrates Diversity with Largest Marriage Ceremony at Sea

P&O Cruises Australia plans to host the largest marriage ceremony ever held on a cruise ship, honoring same-sex, gender diverse, and LGBTQIA+ supporter/ally couples., according to a press release.

The company has invited couples to enter their contest for a chance to win one of ten coveted spots on its debut Pride Cruises this year, worth more than $3,700 per couple.

“Over the last 2 years it has been challenging for any engaged couple to wed, with COVID-19 impacting nuptial plans or couples affected by last minute cancellations/reschedules. So we are excited to be able to host weddings again and our Pride Cruises are a fantastic opportunity to further extend our support to the LGBTQIA+ community in Australia,” said Chris Rich, partnerships manager, P&O Cruises.

Five winning couples will be legally married on the three-night Sydney Pride cruise on November 4, and another five on the Melbourne Pride cruise on December 9. According to the company, the ceremonies will be hosted by comedian Bob Downe, who will also perform onboard.

“Engaged? Well then let me help you say ‘I DO’ in front of 2,500 of your closest friends, in the largest ever marriage ceremony on a cruise ship! I’ll be hosting the fun as ten lucky couples - whether LGBTQIA+ or our allies - are chosen to get hitched on a P&O Pride Cruise. Bring your family and friends along for a wedding we won’t ever forget,” commented Downe.

The prize package provides a legally binding wedding ceremony, a dedicated wedding coordinator and photographer, a commemorative wedding certificate, reserved group seating for 10 people on the night of embarkation, a wedding cake, a spa treatment, and complimentary take-home robes in addition to the winning couples' accommodation and meals onboard the Pride Cruise.