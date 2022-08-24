Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Port of Saguenay Joins the Défi Saint-Laurent Initiative of Sustainable Practices

Saguenay cleanup

The Port of Saguenay has joined the Défi Saint-Laurent in an effort to implement more environmentally conscious and responsible practices into its operations in time for the 2022 cruise season, according to a press release.

The port's operating company, Promotion Saguenay, is currently taking steps to limit the usage of single-use plastics during cruise ship visits to the port. As an additional measure, a coastline pick-up event will be held by the Promotion Saguenay cruise team on August 24th as part of the organization's launch of the Défi Saint-Laurent to its partners and to the cruise lines that will call in Saguenay this season, according to a statement by Défi Saint-Laurent.

Saint-Laurent general manager of strategies and initiator of Défi Saint-Laurent noted that he is “particularly proud that an influential organization in the field of international cruises such as Promotion Saguenay is concretely committed to making efforts for the environment, particularly because of the scope and its ability to have a positive influence on the cruise industry in general”.

“Promotion Saguenay and the team associated with the port of call want to act as a model and inspire other organizations to take concrete action to protect the Saguenay-St. Lawrence Seaway and the Saguenay Fjord, which are at the heart of the cruise industry," said Priscilla Nemey, general manager, Promotion Saguenay.

The Port of Saguenay is the 63rd member to join the Défi Saint-Laurent, which also includes nine municipalities and a number of tourism-related industries, with the aim of banning plastic, promoting buying in bulk, and engaging in awareness- and mobilization-raising activities, among other initiatives.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Malaga

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

DeWave

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Hydro

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today