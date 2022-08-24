Carnival Cruise Line Updates Pre-Cruise Testing Protocols

Carnival Cruise Line is informing guests and travel agents of additional updates to its pre-cruise testing protocols for unvaccinated guests for voyages departing September 6, 2022, and later, according to a press release.

The cruise line said that these changes are consistent with what local destinations have advised will be acceptable for arriving cruise guests, and that it will continue to work closely with local destinations to protect the health of its guests, crew and the communities the cruise line visits.

The updated protocols are:

In addition to lab administered tests, self-testing is accepted for unvaccinated guests on cruises 15 nights and shorter.

Certain destinations do not accept unsupervised pre-cruise self-testing, including Bermuda, Canada, Greece, and Spain. If used for visiting these destinations, self-testing must be supervised by a medical professional.

Regardless of the type of test taken, unvaccinated guests will be required to present their negative test results via VeriFLY or as part of the embarkation process.

Additionally, travel insurance is no longer a requirement for unvaccinated guests unless it is required by a destination, such as Bermuda. Irrespective of vaccination status, travel insurance is required for all guests visiting Fiji.