Christian Reuther Becomes New Vice President Entertainment for AIDA

Christian Reuther has become the new Vice President Entertainment for AIDA Cruises, starting on October 1, 2022.

In his new role, Reuther will have the overall responsibility for the strategic development of the entertainment on board the AIDA fleet. In the newly created position, Reuther will report to Steffi Heinicke, Senior Vice President Guest Experience.

"I am delighted that we have been able to win Christian Reuther, an internationally renowned expert in the entertainment industry. Together with our entertainment teams in Hamburg and on board the fleet, he will set new trends and make an important contribution to the innovative further development of the diverse guest experience and entertainment offering on board the AIDA fleet," said Heinicke.

Reuther has been responsible for very successful productions, shows, TV formats and event concepts in the areas of sports, entertainment or live events in various national and international television and production companies over the past 20 years.

Reuther was honored with the Grimme Award for "Best Entertainment" in 2019. The Grimme Award is the most prestigious media award for television programs in Germany.