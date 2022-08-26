New Zealand Cruise Association Elects New Chair

The New Zealand Cruise Association has elected a new Board and Chair, as the sector gears up for the return of cruise ships to New Zealand.

New NZCA Chair Jacqui Lloyd, who is General Manager at Destination Marlborough, takes over from Debbie Summers who has held the position for the last six years, including through the period when New Zealand waters were closed to cruise ships, according to a press release.

Lloyd said she looked forward to collaborating with the international and local cruise sector to advocate and educate as New Zealand welcomes back cruise after two and a half years. She also thanked Summers for her efforts.

“Debbie’s guidance and leadership and her determination to keep cruise top of mind over the last two and half years has been outstanding and unfaltering. I think I speak for all the membership when I say that we are thrilled that Debbie remains on the NZCA board.”

In her report to NZCA’s recent annual general meeting, Summers said the association’s resolve stood strong behind a deep commitment and united voice in getting our cruise industry started again.

“The future of the cruise industry is strong, it will be different and it is most definitely in our hands as to what that might look like,” she said.

During the coming season, 42 different cruise vessels will visit Aotearoa beginning in October with the Majestic Princess. These vessels will incorporate 150 voyages, visiting 26 New Zealand destinations.

There would be more than 900 port calls, with January being the busiest month. Dunedin would receive the most calls, with Auckland then Christchurch following closely behind. A total of 253,505 cruise visitors are expected to come via New Zealand’s maritime borders.

NZCA was committed to working with communities and the wider tourism industry to ensure cruise was well managed and welcomed, Summers said.

New Zealand Cruise Association Board Members for 2022-23 are:



Jacqui Lloyd, Destination Marlborough (Chair)

Tansy Tompkins, Independent (Deputy Chair)

David Kriel, Port Napier (Treasurer)

Annie Dundas, Auckland Unlimited

Sean Marsh, Te Puia

Avinash Murthy, Ports of Auckland

Oscar Nathan, Tourism Bay of Plenty

Debbie Summers, ID New Zealand

Kevin Winders, Port Otago

Paul Yeo, Tourism New Zealand